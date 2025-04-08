403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Beauty Meets Cricket: Swiss Beau‘y launches ‘Har Bride Ka’Beauty St oke’ Campaign
(MENAFN- Value360india) NationalApril 08, 2025: In a refreshingly bold approach, Swiss Beauty, one of India’s fastest-growing makeup brands, has launched its latest campaign“ “Har Bride Ka Beauty Str”ke.” This playful and powerful crossover brings together two of the c’untry’s greatest celebrations, the wedding season and cricket.
Timed with both the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the peak wedding season, the campaign film offers a never-seen-before take on bridal makeup. Set in the lively chaos of a bridal suite, the film captures a bride preparing for her big day, a blend of excitement, anticipation, and the pressure to look her best. Much like a cricketer heading into the final over, she leans into the pressure, moving through moments of calm precision and last-minute to—ch-ups — with Swiss Beauty as her trusted performance partner.
Breaking away from the usual serene music or emotional voiceovers, the film features a thrilling cricket-style commentary. Every makeup move, from blending eyeshadow to the final setting spray, is narrated with the same intensity and excitement as a live IPL match. The result is a spirited and visually captivating tribute to bridal transformation, with Sw’ss Beauty’s products stepping up as the star performers, delivering a match-winning look.
With this campaign, Swiss Beauty becomes the first makeup brand to advertise during Live IPL matches o— JioCinema — a pioneering move that highli’hts the brand’s commitment to breaking category norms and creating culturally relevant, boundary-pushing beauty experiences.
"Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke" is part’of Swiss Beauty’s larger wedding season campaign, a crucial period for beauty consumption in India. This year, the brand has significantly ramped up its efforts with increased media investments, an elevated digital and experiential strategy, and a sharper focus on engaging directly with brides, bridesmaids, a d wedding guests.
Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, "With ‘Har ’ride Ka Beauty Stroke’, we wanted to shake up traditional beauty advertising by infusing it with the drama and energy that India ass’ciates with cricket. It’s fun, fresh— and full of per’onality — much like today’s modern Indian bride. At Swiss Beauty, we thrive on d—livering be’uty with a twist — whether it’s through our innovative products ”r unexpected campaign narratives.”
Rahul Tejwani, CEO, Green Chutney Films, added,”
The campaign showcases some of ’wiss Beauty’s hero products, such as the Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette, Natural Makeup Fixer, Real Makeup Base Highlighting Primer, and the Stay On Matte Liquid Lipstick. Each product is woven seamlessly into the storyline, portrayed as a vital par’ of the bride’s winning look, her version of a match-winn ng performance.
Through this campaign, Swiss Beauty aims to generate widespread buzz, capture consumer attention during the IPL season, and position itself as a leader not only in product innovation but also in creative, culturally resonant storyt’lling. The brand’s strategic media placement during live IPL matches is designed to maximise reach and brand recall, engaging a wide an diverse audience.
Timed with both the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the peak wedding season, the campaign film offers a never-seen-before take on bridal makeup. Set in the lively chaos of a bridal suite, the film captures a bride preparing for her big day, a blend of excitement, anticipation, and the pressure to look her best. Much like a cricketer heading into the final over, she leans into the pressure, moving through moments of calm precision and last-minute to—ch-ups — with Swiss Beauty as her trusted performance partner.
Breaking away from the usual serene music or emotional voiceovers, the film features a thrilling cricket-style commentary. Every makeup move, from blending eyeshadow to the final setting spray, is narrated with the same intensity and excitement as a live IPL match. The result is a spirited and visually captivating tribute to bridal transformation, with Sw’ss Beauty’s products stepping up as the star performers, delivering a match-winning look.
With this campaign, Swiss Beauty becomes the first makeup brand to advertise during Live IPL matches o— JioCinema — a pioneering move that highli’hts the brand’s commitment to breaking category norms and creating culturally relevant, boundary-pushing beauty experiences.
"Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke" is part’of Swiss Beauty’s larger wedding season campaign, a crucial period for beauty consumption in India. This year, the brand has significantly ramped up its efforts with increased media investments, an elevated digital and experiential strategy, and a sharper focus on engaging directly with brides, bridesmaids, a d wedding guests.
Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, "With ‘Har ’ride Ka Beauty Stroke’, we wanted to shake up traditional beauty advertising by infusing it with the drama and energy that India ass’ciates with cricket. It’s fun, fresh— and full of per’onality — much like today’s modern Indian bride. At Swiss Beauty, we thrive on d—livering be’uty with a twist — whether it’s through our innovative products ”r unexpected campaign narratives.”
Rahul Tejwani, CEO, Green Chutney Films, added,”
The campaign showcases some of ’wiss Beauty’s hero products, such as the Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette, Natural Makeup Fixer, Real Makeup Base Highlighting Primer, and the Stay On Matte Liquid Lipstick. Each product is woven seamlessly into the storyline, portrayed as a vital par’ of the bride’s winning look, her version of a match-winn ng performance.
Through this campaign, Swiss Beauty aims to generate widespread buzz, capture consumer attention during the IPL season, and position itself as a leader not only in product innovation but also in creative, culturally resonant storyt’lling. The brand’s strategic media placement during live IPL matches is designed to maximise reach and brand recall, engaging a wide an diverse audience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment