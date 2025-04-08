IPL 2025: 'Ee Sala Cup RCB De', Rayudu Backs Patidar To End Team's Title Drought

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has voiced strong support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), tipping them as serious contenders for the IPL 2025 title after they defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs on Tuesday night at Wankhede Stadium after 10 years.

Rayudu feels that this could finally be the year the franchise lives up to its potential and lifts its maiden IPL trophy, ending an 18-year-long wait.

"If you look at their team, they have a pretty set combination. If you see the teams that are not doing well in the IPL, they are still trying their combinations. But RCB is one team, along with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to some extent, who have got their combinations well set for the season.

"I have always enjoyed their (RCB's) cricket. We have fun at their expense, only because nobody talks about DC or Punjab. Only because RCB always has a team that can win the IPL. But somehow, they come short because of their own shortcomings. Nobody else defeats them, it's them. But this year, with Rajat Patidar (as captain), ee sala cup RCB de (this year the cup is RCB's)."

RCB are currently sitting third on the points table, behind Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans only on net run-rate, with three wins in four matches-all away from home.

Rayudu was particularly impressed with Patidar's decision-making during their high-pressure win over Mumbai Indians. RCB defended a mammoth 222 despite MI looking in control at 170/4 in the 16th over.

"For me, the biggest takeaway in that captaincy during those 20 overs is getting Bhuvi early. Because you generally associate Bhuvi to bowl either 19th or 20th. But getting Bhuvi early when they really needed experience, when they needed to get the game back into their control, I felt, was a brilliant move," Rayudu said.