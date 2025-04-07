Explore Unique Sponsorship Options At Seven Point's Latest Venture In The Cannabis Consumption Space

DANVILLE, Ill., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Point, a leading innovator in the cannabis industry, is announcing the availability of exclusive sponsorship opportunities for its upcoming consumption lounge. This new space is designed to offer an upbeat environment where enthusiasts can experience cannabis in a safe and social setting. Seven Point is committed to elevating the consumer experience and fostering a vibrant community with daily events and a Seven Point Food Truck onsite.

"Sponsorship at our new consumption lounge offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with a highly engaged audience," said Brad Zerman, CEO of Seven Point. "We aim to create a collaborative ambiance that not only promotes responsible consumption but also highlights the cultural and social aspects of cannabis consumption where a wide selection of consumption devices, from high-tech vaporizers to glass bongs to rolling papers, will be available to use at no charge. This announcement represents our dedication to crafting exceptional experiences for our patrons while providing meaningful partnerships for our sponsors."

Key benefits of sponsoring Seven Point's consumption lounge include:

Brand Visibility: High exposure to a targeted audience of cannabis and music enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Engagement Opportunities: Direct interaction with consumers in an immersive and authentic setting.

Networking: Access to hosting lounge events and the opportunity to build relationships within the cannabis community.

The lounge is set to open this spring, with sponsorship packages available at various pricing tiers to suit different brand needs.

About Seven Point: Seven Point is a cannabis dispensary & vinyl record shop in Danville, IL dedicated to providing quality products and exceptional customer experiences. With a focus on education, innovation, and community-building, Seven Point is at the forefront of creating spaces that enhance the enjoyment and understanding of cannabis culture.

SOURCE SEVEN POINT

