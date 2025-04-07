Denison Arts Council Presents The Third Annual North Texas Arts Festival

Join us for the 2025 North Texas Arts Festival!

A weekend of art, music, and culture returns to Downtown Denison at the 3rd Annual North Texas Arts Festival, May 17–18.

- Cindy SalemDENISON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Denison Arts Council is thrilled to announce the return of the North Texas Arts Festival, taking place on Saturday, May 17, from 10 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday, May 18, from 10 AM to 3 PM, at the Katy Depot, in the heart of historic Downtown Denison, Texas. Now in its third year, this vibrant celebration of creativity promises to bring together juried artists from local, regional, and national scenes for a weekend filled with art, music, and community pride.What to Expect:●A diverse showcase of original artwork available for purchase from talented juried artists.●Live artist demonstrations offering an inside look at the creative process.●Performances by local musicians throughout the two-days.●Local wineries, craft beer vendors, and a variety of food options scattered across the town.●A family-friendly atmosphere, free and open to the public, welcoming all ages.Set against the charming backdrop of Denison's historic Main Street, this event celebrates the region's rich cultural heritage while inviting attendees to immerse themselves in a weekend of creativity and fun.“We're proud to host the North Texas Arts Festival as a cornerstone of our mission to promote and celebrate the arts in our community,” said Cindy Salem, from the Denison Arts Council.“This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with talented artists, enjoy live entertainment, and savor the best of North Texas culture, all in the charming setting of our Cultural Arts District.”Located just 65 miles north of Dallas, Denison's historic downtown provides the perfect backdrop for this annual tradition. With its 19th-century architecture and thriving arts scene, the area invites visitors to make a weekend of it by exploring local restaurants, shops, hotels, and Airbnb options.For more information about the North Texas Arts Festival, including artist participation and event updates, please visit our website.Join us on May 17 and 18 for an unforgettable celebration of art, music, and community in Downtown Denison!About the Denison Arts Council:Founded in 1980, the Denison Arts Council is dedicated to promoting, developing, and supporting the visual, musical, physical, and literary arts in the North Texas area. Through events like the North Texas Arts Festival, the council strives to enrich the lives of all citizens through participation, exposure, and educational opportunities in the arts.

