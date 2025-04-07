ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic For March 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 13.7% in Puerto Rico, 3.1% in Colombia and decreased 3.0% in Mexico MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR ; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2025 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.2% compared to March 2024. Passenger traffic presented year-over-year increases of 13.7% in Puerto Rico,3.1% in Colombia, and decreased 3.0% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico was driven by increases of 12.0% in international traffic and 13.8% in domestic traffic, while Colombia reported increases of 8.4% in international traffic and 1.6% in domestic traffic. In Mexico, a 5.7% decrease in international traffic was partially offset by a 1.1% increase in domestic traffic. All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from March 1 to 31, 2025 and from March 1 to 31, 2024. Note that last year Holy Week took place during the last week of March while this year it will take place in April. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Mexico 4,024,853 3,902,720 (3.0)

11,496,410 10,945,137 (4.8) Domestic Traffic 1,575,299 1,593,163 1.1

4,615,085 4,580,484 (0.7) International Traffic 2,449,554 2,309,557 (5.7)

6,881,325 6,364,653 (7.5) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,164,522 1,323,498 13.7

3,261,896 3,608,582 10.6 Domestic Traffic 1,044,523 1,189,079 13.8

2,935,940 3,227,246 9.9 International Traffic 119,999 134,419 12.0

325,956 381,336 17.0 Colombia 1,280,754 1,319,997 3.1

3,804,230 4,046,354 6.4 Domestic Traffic 1,004,266 1,020,202 1.6

2,963,460 3,078,656 3.9 International Traffic 276,488 299,795 8.4

840,770 967,698 15.1 Total Traffic 6,470,129 6,546,215 1.2

18,562,536 18,600,073 0.2 Domestic Traffic 3,624,088 3,802,444 4.9

10,514,485 10,886,386 3.5 International Traffic 2,846,041 2,743,771 (3.6)

8,048,051 7,713,687 (4.2)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,575,299 1,593,163 1.1

4,615,085 4,580,484 (0.7) CUN Cancun 789,963 794,115 0.5

2,319,681 2,287,768 (1.4) CZM Cozumel 19,643 16,421 (16.4)

58,503 52,559 (10.2) HUX Huatulco 61,155 53,880 (11.9)

176,473 160,129 (9.3) MID Merida 273,884 280,523 2.4

801,085 807,366 0.8 MTT Minatitlan 9,270 12,778 37.8

28,019 36,336 29.7 OAX Oaxaca 130,284 136,403 4.7

375,196 391,012 4.2 TAP Tapachula 49,114 44,434 (9.5)

147,956 129,462 (12.5) VER Veracruz 122,306 140,281 14.7

355,729 383,896 7.9 VSA Villahermosa 119,680 114,328 (4.5)

352,443 331,956 (5.8) International Traffic 2,449,554 2,309,557 (5.7)

6,881,325 6,364,653 (7.5) CUN Cancun 2,281,525 2,142,355 (6.1)

6,410,410 5,897,448 (8.0) CZM Cozumel 73,439 56,983 (22.4)

190,230 150,667 (20.8) HUX Huatulco 26,988 27,430 1.6

80,429 80,426 (0.0) MID Merida 36,341 39,066 7.5

99,148 111,751 12.7 MTT Minatitlan 517 604 16.8

1,592 1,820 14.3 OAX Oaxaca 17,001 26,427 55.4

56,995 74,635 31.0 TAP Tapachula 824 2,472 200.0

3,606 5,584 54.9 VER Veracruz 10,338 10,887 5.3

30,711 33,201 8.1 VSA Villahermosa 2,581 3,333 29.1

8,204 9,121 11.2 Traffic Total Mexico 4,024,853 3,902,720 (3.0)

11,496,410 10,945,137 (4.8) CUN Cancun 3,071,488 2,936,470 (4.4)

8,730,091 8,185,216 (6.2) CZM Cozumel 93,082 73,404 (21.1)

248,733 203,226 (18.3) HUX Huatulco 88,143 81,310 (7.8)

256,902 240,555 (6.4) MID Merida 310,225 319,589 3.0

900,233 919,117 2.1 MTT Minatitlan 9,787 13,382 36.7

29,611 38,156 28.9 OAX Oaxaca 147,285 162,830 10.6

432,191 465,647 7.7 TAP Tapachula 49,938 46,906 (6.1)

151,562 135,046 (10.9) VER Veracruz 132,644 151,168 14.0

386,440 417,097 7.9 VSA Villahermosa 122,261 117,661 (3.8)

360,647 341,077 (5.4)

U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 SJU Total 1,164,522 1,323,498 13.7

3,261,896 3,608,582 10.6 Domestic Traffic 1,044,523 1,189,079 13.8

2,935,940 3,227,246 9.9 International Traffic 119,999 134,419 12.0

325,956 381,336 17.0

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,004,266 1,020,202 1.6

2,963,460 3,078,656 3.9 MDE Rionegro 747,951 770,416 3.0

2,166,918 2,317,847 7.0 EOH Medellin 97,716 91,152 (6.7)

303,345 273,442 (9.9) MTR Monteria 115,613 109,026 (5.7)

361,837 350,626 (3.1) APO Carepa 14,029 15,167 8.1

41,601 40,163 (3.5) UIB Quibdo 26,416 27,064 2.5

81,702 78,443 (4.0) CZU Corozal 2,541 7,377 190.3

8,057 18,135 125.1 International Traffic 276,488 299,795 8.4

840,770 967,698 15.1 MDE Rionegro 276,488 299,795 8.4

840,770 967,698 15.1 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,280,754 1,319,997 3.1

3,804,230 4,046,354 6.4 MDE Rionegro 1,024,439 1,070,211 4.5

3,007,688 3,285,545 9.2 EOH Medellin 97,716 91,152 (6.7)

303,345 273,442 (9.9) MTR Monteria 115,613 109,026 (5.7)

361,837 350,626 (3.1) APO Carepa 14,029 15,167 8.1

41,601 40,163 (3.5) UIB Quibdo 26,416 27,064 2.5

81,702 78,443 (4.0) CZU Corozal 2,541 7,377 190.3

8,057 18,135 125.1

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit .

