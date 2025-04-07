Carl Black Orlando Offers Tire Deal: Buy Three Tires, Get The Fourth For One Dollar

Eligible tire brands for the special offer

Eligible tire brands include some of the most trusted names in the industry-Goodyear, Bridgestone, Firestone, Continental, General, Hankook, Kelly, Pirelli, and Uniroyal-ensuring quality and performance with every purchase. Whether customers are looking for durability, all-weather traction, or enhanced ride comfort, they can find the right fit at Carl Black Orlando.

Tire offer details and restrictions

To qualify for the offer, all tire purchases and installations must be completed at Carl Black Orlando. The $1 tire must be of equal or lesser value than the lowest-priced of the other three tires, with a maximum consumer purchase price of $450 per tire. The promotion is subject to availability and limited to one redemption per VIN. For complete offer details, drivers can visit the dealership or dealership website.

Where to get discounted tires in Orlando

Carl Black Orlando is located at 11500 East Colonial Drive in Orlando Florida. Drivers can take advantage of tire sales and tire pricing events at the dealership, going on now.

About the dealership: Carl Black Orlando

Carl Black Orlando is proud to serve drivers in Central Florida with a wide range of new and used vehicles, expert service, and exceptional offers. Known for its customer-first approach, the dealership is committed to helping Orlando-area drivers maintain their cars with trusted care and competitive deals.

For more information about the promotion or to schedule a tire installation appointment, interested customers can visit or contact the dealership directly. Drivers are encouraged to act fast; this offer ends May 31, 2025.

Carl Black Orlando is an automotive dealership in Orlando offering new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles, various pre-owned models, and comprehensive vehicle services.

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando