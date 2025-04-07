Indonesia's Rice Stock Projected To Hit 3 Mln Tons By End Of April

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: Indonesia's national rice stock is projected to reach 3 million tons by the end of April 2025, Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman said on Monday.

"This will be the highest stock level in the past 20 years," Amran reported to President Prabowo Subianto during the 'Simultaneous Grand Rice Harvest in 14 Provinces' ceremony in Majalengka, West Java.

The island of Java accounts for approximately 60 percent of the country's rice production, followed by Lampung, South Sulawesi, South Sumatra, South Kalimantan, and Aceh.

Andi noted that the doubling of fertilizer quotas has benefited farmers across Indonesia.

According to him, agricultural production surged by 52 percent between January and March 2025, based on data from Statistics Indonesia, as farmers responded positively to the increased fertilizer supply.

He also reported that rice absorption by the State Logistics Agency rose by 2,000 percent during the same period, supported by fertilizer programs, agricultural machinery, streamlined regulations, and the availability of high-quality seeds.

Regarding the target of 10,000 tons of rice per subdistrict, Andi said that the figure is flexible, with a national target of 32 million tons that may well be exceeded.