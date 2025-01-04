Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 4 Palestinians, Wound Others

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Four Palestinians were killed, and others were wounded Saturday in an Israeli bombardment of the southern and northern Gaza Strip.

Sources in Gaza stated that two persons were martyred, following an Israeli on the north of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli shelling in the Intelligence Towers area located in the northwest of Gaza City killed a Palestinian with injuries reported due to the Israeli mortar shelling of the perimeter of Al-Sabra Girls' School, south of Gaza City.

Additionally, several civilians were wounded after an Israeli shell detonated a house in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern city, while a person was martyred and others were injured in the northern enclave, following an Israeli drone attack on the perimeter of Halima Al-Sadia School gate in Jabalia Al-Nazla, north of Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the casualty figures from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since Oct.7, 2023, climbed to 45,717 martyrs and 108,856 wounded.