Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egypt's Net International Reserves Climb To $47.76Bn In March 2025: CBE

Egypt's Net International Reserves Climb To $47.76Bn In March 2025: CBE


2025-04-07 02:04:43
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's net international reserves rose to $47.757bn in March 2025, up from $47.393bn in February-an increase of $364m, according to data released Monday by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The rise was largely driven by a substantial boost in gold reserves, which jumped to $12.606bn in March, up from $11.851bn a month earlier-marking a $755m increase.

However, this gain was partially offset by a decline in foreign currency reserves, which fell to $35.136bn, down from $35.524bn in February-a drop of $388m. The CBE also reported that Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased to $18m in March from $21m in the previous month.

Egypt's foreign reserves consist of a diversified mix of major international currencies, including the US dollar, euro, British pound, Japanese yen, and Chinese yuan. The portfolio is adjusted periodically based on global currency trends and the central bank's reserve management strategy.

The primary role of Egypt's reserves-comprising both gold and foreign currencies-is to safeguard the country's ability to secure essential imports, service external debt, and maintain economic stability, particularly during periods of foreign currency shortages or economic volatility.

MENAFN07042025000153011029ID1109399627

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search