Smile Heroes In Westminster Morphs Into Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics!

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformation is here! Smile Heroes is officially morphing into Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics, bringing its superhero spirit to an even more electrifying dental experience. Get ready, Westminster – your favorite dental team is joining forces with Rodeo Dental, known for its high-energy, fun-filled, and patient-focused approach to oral healthcare!

This evolution marks an exciting new chapter for the Westminster community, offering expanded services, enhanced experiences, and the same trusted care families have come to love. As part of the Rodeo Dental family, the Westminster office will continue to provide top-tier dental and orthodontic care with an extra dose of fun, immersive experiences, and the over-the-top energy that makes Rodeo Dental legendary!

A Grand Opening event and official opening date will be announced soon, inviting patients and community members to celebrate this epic transition. The event will feature superhero-level fun, jaw-dropping activities, giveaways, and an opportunity to meet the dedicated team behind Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics in Westminster.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Smile Heroes into the Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics family," said Dr. Saam Zarrabi, CEO & Co-Founder at Rodeo Dental. "We're taking the hero legacy to the next level with a dynamic and joyful approach to dental care, and we can't wait to bring the ultimate patient experience to Westminster with expanded services in orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, while taking care of the entire family!"

Patients can expect state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and a patient-first philosophy that makes every visit an unforgettable adventure. With a focus on prevention, education, and community involvement, Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics is committed to making a lasting impact in Westminster.

For more information on the transition, services, and upcoming Grand Opening details, visit

About Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics:

Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics is a premier multi-specialty dental group committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality, and affordable dental care in a fun and engaging environment. With a mission to 'Give Every Family the Key to Access High-End Dental Care,' Rodeo Dental continues to revolutionize the patient experience across multiple locations.

