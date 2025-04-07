Concrete Structures GC To Build New Distribution Center In Hattiesburg, MS

Contractor Will Expedite Construction Schedule With Turnkey Methodology

JUPITER AND SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Concrete Structures General Contractor (GC) Division has been awarded the contract to provide construction for a 77,000-square foot distribution center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The company was chosen in part because of its ability to shorten the construction schedule for this project.Michael Clark, President of Concrete Structures GC said“We self-perform the concrete work with our own employees, which gives us the ability to control the process. This means more efficient concrete pours and quicker panel erection.”“We combine this with scheduling techniques that minimize the construction down time that is typically required prior to weatherizing a building,” said Shane Sawyer, VP of Field Operations for Concrete Structures LLC.Concrete Structures has been in business for 56 years, with a track record of successful large-scale projects in major U.S. markets and the Caribbean.The GC division offers a team of industry veterans with the expertise, precision and dedication to deliver exceptional results. Their hands-on approach encompasses all organizational levels, infusing their next generation with the energy that produces continued success.To learn more, visit . Please contact Karen Hartigan for additional information at ....

