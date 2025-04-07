Specialty Food Association Welcomes Mary Beth Vultee As Senior Vice President, Membership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to welcome Mary Beth to the SFA," said Bill Lynch, SFA President. "Her deep industry knowledge, strategic mindset, and passion for supporting emerging brands make her an ideal fit. I'm confident she'll play a key role in helping us expand the year-round value we deliver to our members."

Vultee is a dynamic leader with extensive experience across operations, merchandising, sourcing, strategy, and program development. A former chef with a Master's in Food Studies from New York University, Vultee has deep roots in the food industry. She began her career in the kitchen before transitioning to key roles in the industry, including as a national sales manager at The Chef's Warehouse. Her time at Whole Foods Market-where she worked in various roles, including a leader on the Local and Emerging Brands team launching the Local and Emerging Brands Accelerator Program (LEAP)-further shaped her expertise in product development and mentoring emerging brands.

Stepping into the role of SVP, Membership at SFA, Vultee brings her broad industry knowledge and ability to cultivate strong partnerships to help SFA grow while staying true to its core values. She is focused on driving member growth, addressing specific needs, and providing year-round support, particularly in areas like community building, education, and supply chain.

"I'm driven by the opportunity to help SFA members thrive at every stage of their journey," says Vultee. "By building strong, collaborative relationships and creating tailored, actionable strategies, we can empower our members to overcome challenges and seize growth opportunities."

