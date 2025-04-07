JR Lighting Unveils Next-Gen LED Flood Lights And Smart Lighting Solutions At Bauma 2025

bauma 2025 of jr lighting

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading Innovation in Industrial & Commercial Lighting at the World's Premier Trade FairJR Lighting , a global leader in industrial and commercial lighting solutions, is set to make a powerful impact at bauma 2025, the world's largest trade fair for construction machinery, mining equipment, and industrial innovations. From April 7-13, 2025, at the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Munich, Germany, JR Lighting will showcase its latest advancements in LED Flood Lights , Outdoor Battery Flood Lights, Street Lighting , and High Bay Lights at Booth A2.618/4.Revolutionizing Industrial Lighting with Smart & Sustainable TechnologyWith a theme of "Illuminating Sustainable Progress," JR Lighting's 150m2 exhibition space will highlight its cutting-edge solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, safety, and durability in demanding industrial environments. Featured innovations include:🔹 LED Flood Lights – High-performance and energy-efficient, these lights provide powerful illumination for construction sites, ports, sports facilities, and large-scale industrial projects.🔹 Outdoor Battery Flood Lights – Engineered for off-grid operations, these lights offer up to 72 hours of battery backup, making them ideal for mining sites, emergency response areas, and remote locations.🔹 Street Lighting – Featuring smart light control technology, these street lights enhance urban safety while significantly reducing energy consumption.🔹 High Bay Lights – Designed for extreme industrial durability, these lights have a lifespan exceeding 200,000 hours, perfect for warehouses, factories, and logistics hubs.At the heart of JR Lighting's showcase is a 1:1 interactive model of its Smart Lighting Control System, which has demonstrated a 42% reduction in energy consumption in field tests. Visitors can pre-register for live product demos and technical consultations by scanning the QR code on the invitation.Why bauma 2025 is a Game-Changer for Industrial LightingAs the world's leading construction and industrial trade fair, bauma attracts over 600,000 industry professionals and decision-makers from 200+ countries, making it the ultimate stage for groundbreaking innovations.“bauma 2025 is a major milestone in our global expansion strategy, allowing us to showcase our next-generation LED lighting solutions to key players in construction, mining, and infrastructure,” said OWEN, CEO of JR Lighting.“Our EU-compliant energy-efficient products and AI-powered lighting management system set new industry standards, offering unmatched predictive maintenance capabilities with 98.3% fault detection accuracy.”With over 15 years of manufacturing excellence, JR Lighting operates as an integrated industry and trade enterprise, specializing in high-quality, durable LED solutions. The company has successfully implemented LED lighting in 16 large-scale international projects, including offshore wind farms, automated mining operations, and smart city developments.Join JR Lighting's Live Tech Sessions at bauma 2025To provide deeper insights into its innovations, JR Lighting will host two daily technical briefings at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM CET, covering real-world applications of LED Flood Lights, Outdoor Battery Flood Lights, Street Lighting, and High Bay Lights.📍 Visit JR Lighting at Booth A2.618/4 to experience the future of industrial lighting firsthand.🔗 Learn more about our latest innovations at:banuma 2025:

