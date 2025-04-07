Azamara Cruises Unveils Destination Immersion® Elevated: A Bold New Era Of Culturally Rich Travel

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Azamara Cruises is the pioneer cruise line in destination immersion®, and we take great pride in being the industry leader and continuing to push the envelope in immersive travel," said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises. "Destination Immersion® Elevated has been designed to deepen our guests' connection to the places we visit. With an enhanced culinary program, increased onboard programming, extended shore excursions, and more, we're once again delivering richer, more meaningful experiences. We can't wait for our guests to see what's in store."

Highlights of the New Onboard Programming:



Destination Events – Our Destination Events program will reflect the places we visit. On voyages of nine nights or longer, the pool deck transforms into a vibrant, alfresco dining experience featuring an elaborate buffet of regional dishes. Guests will enjoy local entertainment, from traditional music to cultural performances, for a fully immersive evening.

Daily Destination Entrées – Azamara Cruises is enhancing its Authentic Local Cuisine Program with more than 150 new locally inspired dishes across its main dining venues. For all 2025 European voyages, expert chefs from Croatia, France, Italy, Portugal, and Spain have curated every menu, offering a rotating selection of multicourse meals that celebrate the culinary heritage of each destination, from Portuguese seafood stews to Japanese wagyu tataki.

Stories Under the Stars – a fire-side style event held on the pool deck and led by one of over 250 Destination Speakers. These sessions will bring to life local folklore and myths of the regions we visit, complete with s'more-themed desserts and spiked hot chocolate for a truly magical experience under the stars. New Beverage Offerings – In addition to a curated selection of regional wines, Azamara Cruises will offer 21 Destination Beers as part of the premium beverage package, allowing guests to enjoy libations from destinations such as Australia and the Caribbean.

Exploring More Ashore

Beyond the ship, Azamara now offers an expanded range of shore experiences, with over 13,500 Elevated Excursions available for the 2025-2026 season. Azamara continues its commitment to ' own the night ,' introducing a new collection of 246 evening and overnight tours throughout the 2025-2026 season. Guests can now secure these immersive experiences up to 18 months in advance, allowing for more flexibility and in-depth exploration. From exclusive cultural encounters to extended overnight stays, these excursions provide a deeper connection to the people and traditions that define each destination.

Azamara Cruises is also introducing the brand-new Curator's Collection – a series of exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, curated by the same team that brought AzAmazing Evenings. These intimate excursions are led by locals and offer unparalleled access to the heart of each destination.

Destination Immersion® Elevated offers more complimentary, exclusive, one-of-a-kind cultural engagements than ever before, including 34 new AzAmazing Evenings , the most in Azamara's history. These intimate, authentic experiences, led by Destination Speakers native to the region, provide access to moments guests will never encounter on their own travels.

With these enriched offerings both onboard and ashore, Azamara Cruises continues to set the standard for destination-driven cruising, allowing guests to explore the world with depth, authenticity, and unforgettable experiences.

For more information on Azamara Cruises' Destination Immersion® Elevated initiative or to book an upcoming voyage, visit

About Azamara Cruises:

Azamara Cruises is a small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara Cruises is committed to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included; a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including alcohol all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara Cruises; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. Azamara Cruises has received several awards and recognitions including Condé Nast Traveler's "Reader's Choice Awards", Travel + Leisure's "World's Best Awards," US News & World Report "Best Cruise Lines," and more.

SOURCE Azamara