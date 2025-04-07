'Peddi' First Shot In Hindi: Ram Charan Gears Up For Another Magnum Opus

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Adding to the craze for his pan-India project, "PEDDI", Ram Charan has unveiled the Hindi first shoot for the much-awaited drama.

The clip begins with an electrifying atmosphere as a massive crowd erupts in cheers for "PEDDI". Ram Charan makes a stunning, power-packed entrance, effortlessly carrying a bat slung over his shoulder while smoking a cigar-exuding an unmatched aura of confidence as he strides onto the cricket ground.

The sequence unfolds with PEDDI's dynamic actions-running, jumping through vast paddy fields, and finally stepping onto the cricket field. His powerful move of stepping out of the crease, slamming the handle of the bat onto the ground, and knocking the ball out of the park delivers an adrenaline-charged moment that gives goosebumps and leaves you craving more.

Ram Charan's rugged new look with long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring amplifies the rawness of his character, adding further intensity to his screen presence. His flawless execution of the Vizianagaram dialect, a first in his career has also added authenticity and depth to his portrayal.

The visuals captured by R. Rathnavelu are enhanced by AR Rahman's powerful tunes.

With Ram Charan as the protagonist, "PEDDI" will enjoy the screen presence of Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

"PEDDI" is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is presented by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film features music by the legendary AR Rahman and cinematography by R. Rathnavelu.

The production design is helmed by Avinash Kolla, with editing by National Award-winner Navin Nooli. Meanwhile, V. Y. Praveen Kumar serves as the Executive Producer for the film.

"PEDDI" First Shots has raised expectations before the film's grand theatrical release on March 27, 2026.