H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition Of Getixhealth

MIAMI, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $68 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has completed a strategic investment in GetixHealth, LLC ("GetixHealth" or the "Company").

GetixHealth provides leading revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to healthcare providers, featuring a comprehensive suite of services that includes patient responsibility management, eligibility and enrollment, third-party claims resolution, patient access, and insurance billing.

GetixHealth's capabilities are supported by a suite of robust technology tools, healthcare RCM subject matter expertise, and three decades of experience. Healthcare providers that work with GetixHealth benefit from an enhanced patient experience, streamlined administrative processes, reduced costs, an improved cash conversion cycle, and adherence to regulatory requirements.

H.I.G. is partnering with management to support ongoing growth investments in the GetixHealth platform. Kevin Lonergan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Over the last decade, we have made significant investments in our team, solutions, and proprietary technologies to position GetixHealth as a leading partner to healthcare providers. Due to the complex reimbursement environment and evolving regulatory landscape, our customers are increasingly turning to us to address their revenue cycle challenges. We are excited to partner with H.I.G. to leverage their resources and deep RCM expertise to further invest in our capabilities."

Anthony Chambers, Managing Director at H.I.G., added, "GetixHealth is a vital partner to healthcare providers, including many of the nation's largest health systems. We are impressed by the Company's capabilities and stellar reputation among its clients and patients. We also recognize the importance of maintaining best-in-class capabilities and look forward to collaborating with management to support continued investments in technology and operational excellence."

About GetixHealth

GetixHealth is a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions provided to the healthcare industry. GetixHealth transforms the patient experience and enhances financial performance for healthcare providers through an innovative core of revenue cycle management technologies and services. The Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. For more information, visit getixhealth .

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $68 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:



H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Anthony Chambers

Managing Director

[email protected]

Brandon Cohen

Principal

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

1450 Brickell Avenue

31st Floor

Miami, FL 33131

P: 305.379.2322

hig

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED