FCL Builders Expands Project Development And Construction Teams With Key Appointments Coast-To-Coast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCL Builders, LLC, a leading industrial and commercial design builder and general contractor ranked #4 in Engineering News Record's annual list of the nation's top Warehouse and Distribution (W&D) contractors, today announced a full slate of recent hires. The expanded executive team will strengthen the company's capabilities in key markets and core verticals including W&D, data centers, and cold storage.

“Building customer relationships is at the heart of our company mission. Central to that goal is understanding the projects we build through the customer's lens,” said FCL President and CEO, Chris Linn.“These additions each bring multifaceted perspectives to their roles, to better serve customers, end-users of each facility we build, and the teams they lead.”

Gregory Camp joins FCL as Vice President of Project Development, National Cold Storage. In this capacity, he partners with current and prospective customers looking to expand and innovate their cold chain infrastructure to achieve greater business and societal impact. He brings to the role more than 25 years of food & beverage industry and construction management experience, including extensive technical expertise in industrial refrigerated environments. Beyond FCL, Gregory sits on the NAIOP Board for Cold Storage and plans to serve on the FPSA (Food Production Solutions Association) board. He recently completed a term, serving on the Meat Industry Suppliers Association Board of Directors.

Ryan Gallager joins as Director of Project Development. For the past 18 years, Ryan has served in project management and development roles for a variety of companies, he also worked in-house for Amazon, a long-time development customer for FCL. Ryan's busy project calendar will be primarily focused on warehousing and distribution projects in the Midwest, including many new Amazon facilities. His extensive work on the development side of the business greatly informs his approach to building trusted client relationships now that he's on the GC side of the project.

Blake McClendon joined FCL in 2024 as a Director of Construction and the head of our Houston office. He brought in expertise in industrial projects, extensive knowledge of the Houston market, along with a track record of leadership and growth. Prior to FCL, Blake co-founded a firm's construction department from the ground-up. Under his leadership, Blake grew his operation from a start-up to over 3 million square feet of institutional-grade tilt-wall projects, delivering impressive organic growth and revenue in just 3 years. Once settled at FCL, his team secured more than $120 million in construction commitments for 2025 and 2026, including six multi-tenant warehouse and distribution properties that will serve a wide range of businesses in the region.

Darina Sokanthong joins FCL as Director of Business Development in the Western Region. She brings to the role deep experience in large-scale commercial and industrial real estate developments and an unwavering commitment to her clients. Her breadth of client and project experiences afford her deep understanding of diverse stakeholder perspectives and how to navigate the challenges inherent in multi-million-dollar developments, as well as the intricacies and exacting requirements of the California marketplace. She serves as a Board Member of The Association of Corporate Real Estate Executives of Southern California (ACRE SoCal).

About FCL

FCL is an industrial and commercial design builder and general contractor serving customers nationwide. Founded in 1976, the employee-owned and operated company's purpose remains intact today: to move business forward, one building and one relationship at a time. FCL builds trust through quality work and an experience built on transparent communication, respect, and the satisfaction of consistently doing what is right for the project and our customer.

FCL specializes in cold storage, food processing, manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce, life sciences, and warehousing & distribution facilities. The work we do strengthens the nation's supply chain, modernizes e-commerce, and transforms retail. The FCL Experience we built our name upon aligns world-class service with a 97% customer retention rate, industry-leading pre-construction services, superior building practices, and innovative design and management practices including site infrastructure and brownfield to greenfield remediation. To date, dedicated FCL teams led by 300+ professionals have completed more than 625 million sq. ft. of industrial space nationwide while maintaining the highest level of quality and safety standards in the construction industry.

