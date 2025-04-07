Reichmann Segal Acquires OES Inc.

TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Reichmann Segal Capital Partners ("Reichmann Segal"), a Toronto-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of OES Inc. ("OES") from Ardenton Capital Corporation ("Ardenton"). OES is an industry leader in LED video scoreboards, electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), and custom technology solutions. The company's scoring and timing software is used by professional sports leagues including the NHL, NBA and NFL, among others.

With the acquisition of OES, Reichmann Segal augments its investment in the sports infrastructure arena and makes a platform investment in electronic manufacturing services and custom technologies, together with OES CEO Jeff Stewart, who will remain as CEO of OES. Jeff Stewart commented, "On behalf of OES Inc., I am thrilled to be joining forces with Reichmann Segal and Athletica. This is an exciting milestone in our company's journey. With the integration of these businesses and, specifically, Athletica's state-of-the-art products, combined with OES' advanced design of electronic solutions, we have the opportunity to really move the needle and set new standards, not only in the sports facility industry, but in our EMS and Technology divisions, as well. With the partnership and support of Reichmann Segal, this is more than just an expansion, this is a powerful platform to fuel long-term growth and value for our customers and our valued employees.

"OES is a spectacular company with an exceptional senior leadership team. The scoreboard business is what drew us in, but the team Jeff has assembled and their technical expertise is truly what makes OES special. We are excited with this new platform and we plan to invest heavily in growth in the EMS and technology space." said Charles Reichmann, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Reichmann Segal. "With LED video scoreboards added to Athletica's portfolio, as well as access to brilliant and creative software and hardware engineering minds, we will bring the access, services and brand recognition of Athletica to bear as we continue to drive exponential growth in sport. The games we touch will be transformed for players and spectators alike".

Jarrad Segal, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Reichmann Segal, remarked, "Charles and I are incredibly excited about our investment in OES and in partnering with Jeff and the entire team. Together with Athletica, OES builds on our leadership position in the sports infrastructure market. We expect significant cross-collaboration between the two franchises, each the choice of the pros. Further, we see tremendous promise and growth potential with our entry into the EMS and custom technology markets. The future is bright."

The Scoreboards business will compliment Athletica, Reichmann Segal's first platform which they acquired in May of 2024.

Andrew McRae, Athletica's CEO said, "We are pleased to welcome Jeff and the OES team to our business, adding scoreboards and LED display technologies to our product portfolio. With the OES culture of innovation and engineering talent, coupled with Athletica's elite product development and safety though innovation brand promise, we are eager to explore new products and technologies to deliver outstanding user experiences for players, athletes, facility owners and operators, spectators, and fans alike."

National Bank of Canada provided the leverage financing for the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Cozen O'Connor LLP acted as legal counsel to Reichmann Segal and Athletica. Segal GCSE provided transaction services.

SOURCE Reichmann Segal Capital Partners

