“Obsessed!” Fans Can't Get Enough Of Dylan Dover: Orion's Quest

- Reader ViewsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following the success of her multi-award-winning debut "Dylan Dover: Into the Vortex," Toronto-based author, educator, and lawyer Lynne Howard returns with a spellbinding sequel-"Dylan Dover: Orion's Quest." Seamlessly blending Greek mythology, fantastical magic, and emotional depth, this second installment expands the saga into an unforgettable journey of identity, courage, and destiny.What began as a personal lockdown project between Howard and her son has since transformed into a critically celebrated series, earning multiple accolades, including the prestigious Golden Wizard Book Prize. With "Orion's Quest," Howard raises the stakes, enriching the magical world her readers love while revealing more of the emotional complexity that drives her characters.A PROPHECY, A SIBLING BOND, AND A BATTLE AGAINST IMMORTAL DARKNESSIn "Orion's Quest," Dylan Dover and his magical companions-his warlock brothers Remy and Seth, the shapeshifters Halle and Oliver, the fierce wizard Thea, and the tiny but powerful fireball Via-are on the run from the wicked vampire Baltazar and the immortal Ministry. Hidden near Dylan's former human home, they must find their missing sister Siri in order to fulfill an ancient prophecy that could reshape the destiny of both magical and human worlds.The adventure takes readers from New York City to Mexico, Bhutan, and Alaska, introducing new characters, mythic forces, and perilous challenges. The deeper the siblings travel into both the magical and human realms, the more they discover about their lineage, their powers, and each other.THE INSPIRATION BEHIND THE MAGICAs the story unfolds across continents and dimensions, "Orion's Quest" explores the fate of the magical world and the emotional threads that bind its characters. Themes of friendship, identity, grief, and self-discovery are woven into every chapter.When asked what stands out most about the second book, Howard said,“For me, the best part is the huge focus on the emotional relationships of the characters. Watching the brothers read each other's thoughts and grow closer was incredibly rewarding to write. As their bond deepens, their powers grow-and that connection, both magical and emotional, is what gives the story its heart.”The character of Dylan continues to evolve alongside his siblings, reflecting not only magical growth but a deepening awareness of personal identity and belonging. As the challenges increase, so too does the emotional resonance, grounding the fantasy in something deeply real.GREEK MYTHS REIMAGINED FOR A NEW GENERATION"Orion's Quest" introduces a powerful new figure to the Dylan Dover world: the Greek god Orion, who plays a pivotal role in guiding the siblings toward their destiny. Howard's son's fascination with mythology became the spark that brought ancient legends into the fantasy series.“My son loved learning about the Greek gods,” Howard explained.“I wanted to include this element to appeal to him and to readers like him who are captivated by mythology. In Orion's Quest, the role of Orion is revealed, but we'll see more of Poseidon, Zeus, and Hades as the series continues.”With clever nods to ancient lore-such as birthmarks shaped like Orion's Belt and symbolic constellations-the series subtly educates while entertaining, making it ideal for middle-grade and young adult readers who crave adventure and intellectual depth.THE POWER OF STORYTELLING IN A DIGITAL AGEHoward's background as both a lawyer and a high school teacher informs her approach to writing. Her meticulous world-building and thematic layering stem from her legal training, while her ability to write captivating, vocabulary-rich narratives that engage young minds comes directly from the classroom.“My greatest goal in writing these novels was to inspire young people to read,” she said.“With technology playing such a huge role in their lives, I wanted to create something that would get them back to the basics-something that would make them put down their video games and get lost in a story, even if just for a little while.”CRITICAL ACCLAIM FROM READERS AND REVIEWERSWith page-turning action and emotional resonance, "Dylan Dover: Orion's Quest" is being hailed as a must-read in middle-grade fantasy as noted:“This second installment is just as magnificent as the first, defying the trope where sequels lose their spark. It's a triumph-thrilling, heartfelt, and masterfully written.”- Louise Jane, CEO, The Golden Wizard Book Prize“A captivating story that kids and adults won't be able to put down... Every scene is well-written and rich with character emotion, action, and imaginative depth.”- Reader Views, ★★★★★“I'm OBSESSED with the Dylan Dover series and cannot WAIT for book 3. This is the perfect new fantasy series for readers of all ages!!!”- C. Marie, Amazon Reviewer (U.S.)“My 9-year-old grandson was completely engrossed in the story and especially loved the human world locations and the addition of the Greek god Orion. He can't wait for book 3! You don't have to be a young person to enjoy it-this is definitely a book worth buying.”- Amazon Customer (Canada)AVAILABILITY & FURTHER INFORMATION"Dylan Dover: Orion's Quest" (ISBN 978-1916966673, Conrad Press 2025) is available now on Amazon and through major book retailers.For more information about the author and her work visit: .ABOUT THE AUTHORLynne Howard is an award-winning author, lawyer, and educator based in Toronto, Canada. A lifelong storyteller and advocate for youth literacy, she began the Dylan Dover series during the COVID-19 lockdown as a shared creative outlet with her son. Today, her books inspire young readers to embrace imagination, mythology, and the power of books. She lives with her husband, three children, and two dogs.PUBLICITY CONTACT:

