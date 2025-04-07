High-Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Worth $0.67 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report " High-Purity Sulfuric Acid Market by Grade (PPB, PPT), Application (Cleaning, Etching), End-Use Industry (Semiconductor & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast To 2030 ", high-purity sulfuric acid market size is projected to reach USD 0.67 billion by 2030 from USD 0.50 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on " High-Purity Sulfuric Acid Market"

The semiconductor, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries play a vital role in the global high-purity sulfuric acid market, propelling it into an important steep rise. Given the rapid growth of the semiconductor sector where applications of high-purity sulfuric acid are vital in wafer cleaning and etching processes, the major demand drivers becoming visible in this market setting are those relating to the aforementioned developments. Along with aggressive process updates leading to higher purity and capacity, another factor for the great growth in high-purity sulfuric acid is advancement in bulk production. One key technological breakthrough made in the production of sulfuric acid involves the utilization of Aspen Plus modeling and optimization techniques to enhance contact process-a process applied in the manufacture of high-purity sulfuric acid. These process optimizations improve reaction kinetics, reduce energy consumption, and improve purification techniques, resulting in increase in acid purity, reduced trace metal content, and increased production capacity. In addition, with the expanding PCB manufacturing and display panel fabrication, demand for high-purity sulfuric acid is also increasing. Stringent quality and purity regulations in these industries are forcing suppliers to enhance their production capabilities. Owing to advanced manufacturing technologies, increasing regional semiconductor investments, and constant pharmaceutical developments, the global high-purity sulfuric acid market is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

"Cleaning is projected to be the fastest-growing product application in the high-purity sulfuric acid market during the forecast period till 2030."

The cleaning application is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the market for high-purity sulfuric acid owing to the rising demands in the high-tech industries that require ultra-clean surfaces. This acid has been extensively used in wafer cleaning during semiconductor and electronics manufacturing processes. Complexity increases in the process of producing integrated circuits (ICs) which has increased the demand for stringent contamination control. This has led to an increase in demand for high-purity sulfuric acid cleaning processes. Growth in the semiconductor industry, especially in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America-can be considered the primary driver for such increased demand as manufacturers are investing heavily in advanced semiconductor technologies. Sorry, this message will be cut when it is long. In addition, the photovoltaics and display panel application industries also contribute to demand, as cleaning precision directly impacts product performance and efficiency. The combination of these factors indicates that this segment will probably grow rapidly and be the fastest-growing application in the high-purity sulfuric acid market.

"PPT is projected to be the largest grade in the high-purity sulfuric acid market in 2025."

The biggest segment is the expected Parts Per Trillion (PPT) grade of high purity sulfuric acid, because of its important role in advanced fabrication of semiconductors, precision electronics, and high-tech industries that require ultra-low levels of contamination. Major semiconductor manufacturers, especially from Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, are heavily investing in semiconductor facilities which are further complemented increasing demand for this high-purity acid. Applications of PPT-grade sulfuric acid are wet chemical cleaning and etching for removing microscopic contaminants from silicon wafers. Royally strong quality requirements for manufacture in microelectronics and advancement of purification technologies has made PPT grade the best in process efficiency, maximized defect-free operation, and superior yield rates. With the ongoing development in technology and investments in semiconductor manufacturing hubs like Taiwan, South Korea, China, and the U.S., the PPT-grade segment is likely to remain the largest in the high-purity sulfuric acid market.

"Semiconductor & Electronics is projected to be the largest end-use industry in the high-purity sulfuric acid market in 2025."

The semiconductor and electronics industry, currently undergoing rapid advancement in chip manufacturing, PCBs, and display technologies, is expected to emerge as the biggest end-use sector for high-purity sulfuric acid. Due to the accelerating demand for advanced logic and memory chips for AI, 5G, IoT, and autonomous vehicles, semiconductor manufacturers have begun heavy investments in new advanced-generation fabrication facilities (fabs). Such facilities require ultra-clean environments, making high-purity sulfuric acid critical for the removal of organic and metallic impurities from wafers. Furthermore, the shift toward smaller process nodes demands high-purity chemicals to ensure defect-free production. With new demands from the expansion of global semiconductor manufacturing hubs in Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, and the United States, demand for high-purity sulfuric acid may further increase. Billions are being injected into semiconductor supply chain resilience, ensuring a steady demand for ultra-pure chemicals like high-purity sulfuric acid.

"North America is projected to be the second largest region in the high-purity sulfuric acid market in 2025."

North America will be the second largest market for high-purity sulfuric acid based on emerging demand within the semiconductor, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries. The existing well-developed semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, especially in the United States, stands to benefit greatly from fuelling the growth of this market. Leading semiconductor companies are investing several billions to expand chip fabrication facilities, and thus there is increasing usage of high-purity chemicals such as sulfuric acid in wafer cleaning, etching, and surface treatment applications. The U.S. CHIPS and Science Act which allocated more than $50 billion to increase their activities involving in-country semiconductor manufacturing, thereby enabling further demand for high-purity sulfuric acid. The increase in manufacturing electronics and pharmaceuticals in Canada also helps develop this market. North America is also home to the strong pharmaceutical industry, where high-purity sulfuric acid finds application in drug synthesis and laboratory utilization, which sets the continent in position to be one of the most viable players in the market for high-purity sulfuric acid.

Key players

The high-purity sulfuric acid market report comprises key manufacturers such as Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), KANTO KAGAKU (Japan), LS MnM Inc. (South Korea), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), BASF (Germany), PVS Chemicals (US), Chemtrade Logistics (Canada), KOREA ZINC (South Korea), LANXESS (Germany), GRILLO-Werke AG (Germany), Huizhou Bailihong Holdings Co., Ltd. (China), Avantor, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany). among others.

