Men's Personal Care Market Growth, Demand Forecast By 2033

The men's personal care market includes a diverse range of grooming and hygiene products, including skincare, haircare, deodorants, shaving essentials, and fragrances explicitly tailored for men. This market is expanding due to growing awareness of grooming, social media influence, and evolving lifestyle trends emphasizing self-care across all age groups.

The men's personal care market is driven by multiple factors. A key driver is the rising disposable income and increased willingness to invest in premium grooming products. Additionally, heightened consumer awareness about skincare and anti-aging treatments, amplified by celebrity endorsements and social media, is boosting demand. E-commerce growth has also significantly enhanced accessibility and personalization in men's care. Companies are introducing innovative products tailored to men's specific skincare and grooming needs, incorporating natural ingredients and multifunctional formulations. Furthermore, the rising focus on sustainability has driven brands to develop eco-friendly, cruelty-free products, opening new market expansion opportunities.

Market Dynamics Targeting male consumers drives market growth

The men's personal care sector is experiencing notable growth as brands refine marketing strategies to target male consumers. Historically, personal care and grooming products were predominantly marketed toward women, but shifting consumer attitudes and evolving perceptions of masculinity have opened new opportunities.

For example, in February 2025, Jo Malone London made a strategic push into the men's fragrance market by partnering with NFL players JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jayden Daniels, and Kyle Juszczyk during the 2025 Super Bowl. This collaboration aimed to engage the event's male-dominated audience, positioning luxury fragrances in a traditionally masculine sports environment.

These targeted marketing efforts are reshaping the industry, emphasizing product lines explicitly crafted for men, from skincare to grooming essentials. With rising disposable income and greater awareness of self-care, male consumers are fueling demand for premium, personalized products, compelling brands to innovate in marketing and product development strategies.

Expansion of men's grooming subscription services and digital retailing

The surge in e-commerce and subscription-based grooming services creates significant opportunities within the men's personal care market. Companies leverage AI-driven analytics and direct-to-consumer (DTC) models to provide personalized subscription boxes tailored to individual grooming preferences. Additionally, high-end brands such as Kiehl's and Clinique for Men are enhancing digital experiences with virtual skincare consultations.

For instance, in January 2025, Beiersdorf introduced augmented reality (AR) skincare analysis for Nivea Men, enabling users to scan their faces via a mobile app to receive personalized product recommendations.

With a growing consumer preference for convenience and customization, subscription-based services and digital retail are expected to drive future market growth, presenting significant opportunities for industry players.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a leading share of the global men's personal care market, driven by strong consumer awareness, high disposable income, and evolving perceptions of male grooming. The presence of established market leaders such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Estée Lauder further bolsters the region's dominance. The self-care movement is deeply embedded in North American culture, fueling demand for skincare, haircare, and grooming products tailored for men.

Additionally, digital advancements are reshaping the industry, with e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart integrating AI-driven product recommendations and personalized subscription models. The increasing interest in sustainability has encouraged brands like Bulldog Skincare and Lumin to expand their biodegradable and cruelty-free product offerings, reinforcing North America's leadership in premium and eco-conscious grooming solutions.

Key Highlights



The global men's personal care market was valued at USD 70.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 74.68 billion in 2025 to reach USD 108.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Based on product type, the market is segmented into skincare products, hair care products, shaving products, fragrances, and others (bath and shower, oral care). Skincare products dominate the market share.

Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and others (specialty stores, department stores). Supermarkets and Hypermarkets dominate the market share. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

Procter & Gamble​Unilever​L'Oréal​Beiersdorf AG​Johnson & Johnson​Coty Inc.​Estée Lauder Companies Inc.​Edgewell Personal Care CompanyKao CorporationReckitt Benckiser​Emami Limited​Piramal Pharma​ Recent Developments



In August 2024, Emami acquired the remaining 49.6% stake in Helios Lifestyle, securing full ownership of "The Man Company," a premium male grooming brand. This strategic move aims to strengthen Emami's presence in the expanding male grooming market. In March 2024, Unilever introduced a new unisex personal care line featuring minimalistic and sustainable products with gender-neutral scents and packaging. This initiative caters to the growing demand for inclusive beauty products, particularly among Gen Z consumers.

Segmentation

By Product TypeSkin Care ProductsHair Care ProductsShaving ProductsFragrancesOthers (Bath and Shower, Oral Care)By Distribution ChannelSupermarkets & HypermarketsPharmacies & Drug StoresE-commerceOthers (Specialty Stores, Department Stores)By RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa