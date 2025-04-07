403
Former Ukrainian FM claims Trump believes he needs Russia
(MENAFN) Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has stated that US President Donald Trump genuinely believes he can accomplish “great things” by working with Russia, and that his approach is not driven by any Kremlin influence. Kuleba rejected the notion that Trump’s criticism of Ukraine indicates he is acting as a Russian asset.
Kuleba, who served as Ukraine’s foreign minister from 2020 to 2024, argued that Trump’s policy shift from his predecessor, Joe Biden, reflects his belief that the US needs Russia to address global challenges, rather than focusing on Ukraine. He emphasized that while people around Trump may promote pro-Russian narratives, Trump himself sincerely holds a worldview where he sees value in engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to Kuleba, Trump respects their leadership styles and believes in the potential for cooperation with them, despite differing from Ukraine's perspective.
Trump’s recent remarks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he called a "dictator without elections," have further fueled tensions. Zelensky dismissed Trump’s views as part of a “disinformation bubble.”
