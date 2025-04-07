Ambassador Torma: Azerbaijan Plays A Key Role In Europe's Energy Security And Green Transition

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan continues to be a strategic partner for Europe not only in traditional energy but also in the development of renewable sources, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tomasz Torma said during the event "Innovative Paths to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction" held at ADA University in Baku, Azernews reports.

“We see Azerbaijan as a country that plays an important role in ensuring the energy security not only of Central Europe, but of all of Europe as a whole,” Torma stated.“Therefore, we are not only developing oil and natural gas, but also, together with Georgia, Romania and Bulgaria, developing the largest agreement on 'green' energy in Europe – the 'green energy corridor.'”

The ambassador emphasized that Hungary's commitment to renewable energy is driven by the European Union's climate protection directives. These measures aim to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and enhance energy independence through the adoption of clean energy technologies. Torma noted that the rapid growth of solar energy – particularly the installation of solar panels on residential and industrial buildings – highlights the EU's progress in this field.

The event in Baku brought together officials, energy experts, and diplomats to discuss sustainable development and cooperation opportunities in the field of renewable energy. The dialogue reflects Azerbaijan's increasing focus on green energy initiatives and its evolving role as both a traditional energy supplier and a future hub for clean energy transmission across Eurasia.