Over 50 Houses Damaged In Kirovohrad Region Following Yesterday's Missile Strike
The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, shared the update on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Among the affected properties, five houses sustained the most severe damage, and windows at a local lyceum were also shattered. Teams from the regional Red Cross organization and local crews are actively replacing damaged roofing and covering broken windows with protective film. Nearly 20 private households have already received essential building materials to aid in repairs.Read also: Russian missile fragments damage power lines and houses in Kirovohrad region
Specialists from the RMA Civil Protection Department were on-site yesterday, coordinating efforts to address the aftermath of the strike.
The missile fragments not only damaged homes but also disrupted electrical wiring during the attack on the night of April 6.
Photo: Andriy Raykovych , Facebook
