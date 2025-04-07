403
Kuwait Ministry Of Education Launches AI Smart Chat Service
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Education announced Monday, the launch of the smart chat "Chat with Hamad", a modern technical solution that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist with communication.
In a statement, the Ministry said that the "Chat with Hamad" service is one of the most leading digital communication services, allowing the public to interact directly, ask questions, and receive immediate support.
This service helps provide accurate answers based on approved curricula, which helps students access correct scientific information, the Ministry added, it is also review by a specialized team to ensure the quality and accuracy of the information provided.
The service, developed by the Information Systems Department, supports communication in multiple languages and local dialects, in addition to using AI to provide answers that meet users' needs.
The Ministry revealed that the service allows users to select their class, semester, and subject, then pose the desired question and receive an immediate answer from the Student Library provided within the service.
The "Chat with Hamad" service does not replace the textbook, but rather serves as an aid aimed at easing understanding of the curriculum content and improving students' academic achievement.
The services provided via "Chat with Hamad" are divided into several categories, including teacher and administrative services, student and parent services, school information, as well as individual services with written and visual content. (end)
