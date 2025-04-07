Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenian Forces Open Fire On Azerbaijani Army Positions From Multiple Directions

Armenian Forces Open Fire On Azerbaijani Army Positions From Multiple Directions


2025-04-07 05:08:19
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Army positions came under intensive fire from Armenian armed forces in several directions overnight, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports.

The ministry said that between the evening of April 6 and 04:30 on April 7, Armenian units intermittently opened heavy fire from small arms targeting Azerbaijani positions located opposite Gorus, Garakils, Basarkechar, Keshishkend, Tovuzgala, and Chambarek regions.

“Our units took adequate response measures in the indicated directions,” the statement emphasized, underlining that the Azerbaijani Army remains in full control of the situation along the border.

MENAFN07042025000195011045ID1109397542

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search