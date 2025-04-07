403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RFK Jr. backs measles vaccine after outbreak fatalities
(MENAFN) US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has a history of skepticism towards vaccines, expressed his support for the measles vaccine on Sunday after the tragic death of a second child linked to the outbreak.
“The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine,” Kennedy stated in a post on X.
The measles outbreak in the United States has resulted in the death of a second child in Texas, who was unvaccinated and had no prior health complications, according to the Texas Department of State Health.
Kennedy reported, “As of today, there are 642 confirmed cases of measles across 22 states, 499 of those in Texas.”
These fatalities mark the first measles-related deaths in the U.S. in ten years.
In early March, Kennedy noted that he dispatched a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Texas to provide MMR vaccines and medical supplies, support local schools and healthcare facilities, and engage with communities to alleviate concerns. He mentioned that since then, “the growth rates for new cases and hospitalizations have flattened.”
Previously, Kennedy had made several misleading claims regarding the safety of MMR vaccines and had minimized the seriousness of outbreaks, referring to them as "not unusual."
“The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine,” Kennedy stated in a post on X.
The measles outbreak in the United States has resulted in the death of a second child in Texas, who was unvaccinated and had no prior health complications, according to the Texas Department of State Health.
Kennedy reported, “As of today, there are 642 confirmed cases of measles across 22 states, 499 of those in Texas.”
These fatalities mark the first measles-related deaths in the U.S. in ten years.
In early March, Kennedy noted that he dispatched a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Texas to provide MMR vaccines and medical supplies, support local schools and healthcare facilities, and engage with communities to alleviate concerns. He mentioned that since then, “the growth rates for new cases and hospitalizations have flattened.”
Previously, Kennedy had made several misleading claims regarding the safety of MMR vaccines and had minimized the seriousness of outbreaks, referring to them as "not unusual."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment