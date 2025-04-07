403
White House intends on reviewing billions in Harvard funding
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has announced a review of approximately $9 billion in federal funding allocated to Harvard University, citing concerns about the institution's handling of anti-Semitism on campus. This review, covering over $255 million in government contracts and an additional $8.7 billion in grants, comes in response to the university's management of pro-Palestinian student protests following Israel's actions in Gaza last year.
The White House indicated that the review is part of a broader effort to ensure Harvard's compliance with civil rights laws. In February, the Justice Department established a task force to address anti-Semitism in schools and universities, with a focus on student harassment. This task force had previously withheld $400 million in funding from Columbia University and warned of additional penalties if the university did not meet the administration’s demands.
Harvard President Alan Garber acknowledged the presence of anti-Semitism at the university but stated that efforts had been made to address it, including strengthening policies and disciplinary actions. Despite this, US Education Secretary Linda McMahon criticized Harvard for its failure to protect students from anti-Semitic discrimination while promoting divisive ideologies. The controversy follows a surge in pro-Palestinian protests at several US universities amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
