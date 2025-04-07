403
Iran points out Trump bombing warning at UN Security Council
(MENAFN) Iran has formally raised concerns with the United Nations Security Council regarding US President Donald Trump’s recent threats of military action, calling his remarks "reckless and belligerent." In a letter to the Security Council, Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani condemned Trump’s threat to bomb Iran if the country does not accept a nuclear deal, accusing the US of violating international law.
The letter stressed Iran’s readiness to respond "swiftly and decisively" to any military action by the US or its ally Israel against its sovereignty. Iran also urged the Security Council to fulfill its responsibility to maintain international peace and security, calling for a firm condemnation of the US threats.
Trump’s comments, made during a recent NBC News interview, escalated tensions by promising bombings "the likes of which [Iran] has never seen" if a nuclear agreement is not reached. This rhetoric follows years of strain over Tehran’s nuclear program, especially after Trump withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief.
Iran has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful, and the International Atomic Energy Agency has expressed concern over Iran’s increased uranium enrichment. Despite Trump’s offer to resume negotiations, Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, have called for the US to rebuild trust before direct talks can take place, leaving the door open for indirect negotiations.
