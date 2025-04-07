Two Abducted From Bannu, Polio Officer Kidnapped In South Waziristan

Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the abductors.

In a separate incident, a polio officer, Jan Muhammad Wazir, was also abducted by unidentified assailants in the Birmil tehsil of Lower South Waziristan.

The motives behind both abductions remain unclear, as no group has claimed responsibility, nor has there been any demand for ransom at the time of filing this report.

Families of the abductees have appealed to the government and concerned authorities for the safe and swift recovery of their loved ones, urging that the perpetrators be brought to justice and the rule of law upheld.