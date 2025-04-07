403
US State Department responds to Le Pen sentencing
(MENAFN) The US State Department has condemned the prison sentence handed down to French politician Marine Le Pen, who was convicted of embezzlement and barred from running for president. On Monday, a Paris court sentenced Le Pen, former leader of the National Rally (RN) party, to four years in prison, with two years suspended, and prohibited her from holding public office for five years. If the sentence stands, it would prevent her from running in the 2027 presidential election.
Le Pen was accused of misappropriating EU funds meant for her parliamentary aides while she served in the European Parliament. Prosecutors claimed she and other RN members used the money for party activities in France. Le Pen, however, has described the verdict as politically motivated and vowed to appeal.
In response, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce drew comparisons between Le Pen's case and the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, noting that political exclusion is a concerning issue. She emphasized the importance of upholding democratic values and the right for all individuals to participate in public discourse.
Bruce also referenced comments made by Vice President J.D. Vance at the Munich Security Conference, where he criticized European allies, including Germany, for limiting political competition. RN President Jordan Bardella accused the French authorities of trying to eliminate Le Pen from the 2027 race, claiming the move denies millions of voters their choice and freedom.
Le Pen, who has run for president three times, finished second in both the 2017 and 2022 elections.
