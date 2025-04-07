Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification On Transactions By AB Šiaulių Bankas Executives


2025-04-07 02:15:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Šiaulių Bankas has received notifications from its executives – members of the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas and the Head of the Information Technology Division – regarding the signing of agreements involving stock option rights and shares of Šiaulių Bankas (attached).

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

...

Attachments

  • A_Gaulia_20250404_EN
  • D_Šorienė_20250404_EN
  • G_Trukšinas_20250404_EN
  • L_Križinauskienė_20250404_EN
  • M_Rudys_20250404_EN
  • T_Varenbergas_20250404_EN
  • V_Sinius_20250404_EN
  • D_Savickas_20250404_EN
  • D.Savickas_20250403_EN

