PACE Spring Session: Debates On Holding Russia Accountable, Hearings On Ukrainian Journalists Held By Aggressor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Urgent debates and a resolution on avoiding Russia's impunity, as well as a resolution on combating foreign interference in Europe's security and hearings on Ukrainian journalists held captive by the Russian Federation.

These will be the "Ukrainian" topics of the PACE spring session, which launches its work on Monday, April 7 in Strasbourg, Ukrinform reports.

Urgent debates and the adoption of a resolution on the issue of Russia's aggression against Ukraine - the need for accountability and avoiding impunity are tentatively scheduled for Wednesday.

The resolution“Foreign interference: a threat to democratic security in Europe" will discuss Russian propaganda as part of a hybrid war against democracies.

Mezentseva: Key event atshould be debate on holding Russia accountable for crime of aggression

The Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media will hold hearings on the need to intensify efforts to release Ukrainian journalists held captive by Russia, initiated by MP Yevheniia Kravchuk. The hearings will be attended by Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty. He is also due to present his annual report.

Among other topics, urgent debates on“The situation in Georgia and follow up to Resolution 2585 (2025) 'Challenge, on substantive grounds, of the still unratified credentials of the parliamentary delegation of Georgia'”.

PACE delegates will also consider the arrest of the Istanbul mayor and the state of democracy and human rights in Türkiye.

The PACE spring session will last until April 11, with the final agenda to be adopted on the session's inaugural day.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 7, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will consider a proposal to hold an urgent debate on inevitability of accountability for Russia's crime of aggression.