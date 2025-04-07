AMMWEC & Muslim Women Speakers Join Muslims Israel Dialogue For A Historic Gathering Promoting Peace & Healing

Muslim Women Leaders of American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council AMMWEC

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Former Hostages, Muslim Leaders, and Interfaith Allies to Unite in New York City for Historic Gathering Promoting Peace and HealingOn April 9, 2025, nine former Israeli hostages-civilians abducted by Hamas-will gather in New York City alongside prominent Muslim leaders and interfaith partners in a landmark event dedicated to healing, reconciliation, and a unified stand against terrorism. This extraordinary gathering follows the horrific October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas, which not only devastated Israeli communities but also sent shockwaves throughout the global Muslim world-prompting widespread condemnation and a renewed commitment to peace.Organized by the Muslims Israel Dialogue, in collaboration with interfaith organizations, this event underscores a powerful truth: peace is possible when people of faith stand together.Sheikh Musa Drammeh, President of Muslims Israel Dialogue, reflected on the tragedy in Kfar Aza:*“The images of burned homes and broken families are etched in our hearts. This is why we must come together-not just as Muslims, Jews, or Christians-but as people united by our shared humanity.”*Joining the initiative is AMMWEC (American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council), the only Muslim American women's organization that led the“I Bear Witness” tour to Israel in partnership with **Combat Antisemitism** following the October 7 attacks. This courageous act of solidarity brought Muslim women face-to-face with Israeli survivors and grieving communities, exemplifying a commitment to truth, healing, and interfaith unity.Anila Ali , CEO of AMMWEC, stated:“When our Jewish brothers and sisters are hurt, we are all hurt. We are People of the Book. As Muslim women, we cannot stand on the sidelines-we must lead. We went to Israel as women faith leaders to bear witness to Hamas' atrocities. We will continue our quest for peace through the Abraham Accords for Israelis and Arabs. But we must all unite to do more to stop the cancer of antisemitism in our American communities. We will stand together with our Jewish and Christian brethren and tell America: HATE is not our faith.”AMMWEC also holds the distinction of being the only Muslim women's organization to sign the Abraham Accords in 2020, standing alongside President Donald Trump and regional leaders to support normalization and peace between Israel and several Arab nations. This historic involvement continues to shape AMMWEC's vision of a future rooted in coexistence and courage.Soraya M. Deen, President of Muslim Women Speakers , reinforced this message:“Our silence has emboldened terror. We must speak-clearly, consistently, and with moral clarity-against all forms of extremism.”This interfaith gathering is not simply symbolic-it is a tangible, courageous step toward unity. The presence of former hostages alongside Muslim leaders and allies sends a resounding message: we can break cycles of hate by forging bonds of compassion and understanding.As the world watches, this moment offers a renewed vision-one where empathy prevails over enmity, and faith becomes a force for peace.For more information, contactSheikh Musa DrammehPresident Muslims Israel Dialogue...718-822-5555

