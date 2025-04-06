Mrunal Thakur Witnesses Ram Leela This Ram Navmi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi actress Mrunal Thakur witnesses Ram Leela.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mrunal dropped a photo posing with the Ram Leela artists playing Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman. She was seen facing the camera with folded hands, with a sweet smile on her face.

As for the attire, she opted for a yellow and white salwar kameez, with the dupatta placed on her head.

Earlier this week, Mrunal decided to relive her childhood memories with her dad, Udaysing B Thakur.

She took to her Instagram and posted a sweet video of herself on the swing, with her doting dad standing by her side. The clip was accompanied by a sweet caption that read,“Memories of childhood! Hi Papa Love you papa.” The 'Jersey' actress added Atif Aslam's popular track 'Meri Kahani' in the backdrop.

It must be noted that Mrunal's social media feed is full of photos and videos with her father, giving us an insight into their close bond.

Coming to her professional commitments, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action entertainer 'Dacoit'. She will be seen romancing 'Major' actor Adivi Sesh in her next. Along with these two, the pan-India project will also see Anurag Kashyap in a crucial role. Made under the direction of Shaneil Deo, 'Dacoit' has been produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, along with Suniel Narang.

Presented by Annapurna Studios, 'Dacoit' talks about an enraged convict bent on taking revenge against his ex-girlfriend, who has betrayed him.

Over and above this, Mrunal will also be seen as the leading lady in the highly discussed movie, 'Son of Sardaar 2'. The film is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Son of Sardaar,' starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

With Ajay as the lead, the sequel boasts a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt.