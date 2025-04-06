403
Kuwait Participates In UN Human Rights Council's 58Th Session
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Eman Al-Khuraiji
GENEVA, April 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait asserted its firm position on humanitarian issues, particularly in Palestine, Syria, Sudan, and Myanmar, reiterating its commitment to international law, human rights protection, justice and dignity promotion in conflict zones, and holding violators accountable, especially occupying powers.
According to official statements presented by Kuwait's permanent UN delegation during its participation in the 58th session of the UN's Human Rights Council, which concluded on April 4, the Palestinian cause remains a top priority.
Kuwait's Permanent Representative at the UN and International Organizations headquarters in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen, called on the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities towards Palestinian people, implement an immediate ceasefire, and ensure the unrestricted flow of aid.
He expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation's incessant violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, including settlement expansion, population displacement, and the denial of humanitarian aid.
Kuwait also supported numerous draft resolutions, particularly those related to the Palestinian issue proposed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), reaffirming its deep commitment to supporting the rights of Palestinian people and condemning the continued Israeli settlement activity, both in the occupied Palestinian territories and in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
Additionally, Kuwait supported the resolution on the effects of anti-personnel mines due to the painful experience its people endured because of anti-personnel mines planted during Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.
Al-Hayen noted that anti-personnel mines have caused immense human, economic, and environmental suffering, and that their effects are still present today, more than 35 years after its liberation.
For that reason, he reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to Ottawa's "Mine Ban Treaty" and called on non-States Parties to accede and support international mine clearance efforts, while simultaneously achieving sustainable development goals.
Moreover, Kuwait called for preserving Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence, and for lifting sanctions imposed on Syrian people due to their direct impact on their living conditions.
Kuwait also called to support the Sudanese people and protect them from collapse, it expressed its concern over the humanitarian deterioration in Sudan, stressing the importance of a ceasefire and engaging in a comprehensive political process based on the Jeddah Declaration.
Regarding the situation in Myanmar, Kuwait expressed its condemnation of the human rights violations committed against the Rohingya minority, calling on the international community to ensure the safe and dignified return of refugees and holding perpetrators accountable.
Furthermore, Kuwait reaffirmed its full support for the renewal of the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food mandate, noting that this mandate has become crucial due to an increase in global food insecurity.
Access to food is a vital issue that affects the right to life, and it is evident in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza, where humanitarian aid delivery restrictions have led to catastrophic levels of hunger and suffering, the use of food as a weapon in conflict is a crime that must be addressed, emphasized Kuwait.
The GCC, headed by the Kuwaiti delegation, participated in the negotiations on the draft resolution on the right to a clean, healthy, and sound environment, which contributed, to improving the draft in a more balanced manner.
The Human Rights Council concluded its fifty-eighth session on Friday, April 4, adopting 32 important resolutions and extending the mandates of 16 special rapporteurs, including the rapporteur on the right to food and the rapporteur on respect for human rights while countering terrorism.
Special rapporteur mandates are automatically renewed every three years, with a maximum of six years, according to what a diplomatic source told KUNA.
It is worth noting that this session witnessed the absence of the US, which announced its withdrawal from the Council and the cessation of all funding to the UN and other international organizations, Argentina and the Israeli occupation followed suit in this decision.
The UN's Human Rights Council is scheduled to hold its ninth session from June 16 to July 11. (end)
