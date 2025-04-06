403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump sates no firings over Signal leak
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has stated that he does not plan to fire anyone following a leak involving the Signal encrypted messaging app, in which senior administration officials discussed military operations. The leak was first reported by The Atlantic magazine, which detailed confidential conversations among Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and others regarding U.S. military strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen.
The article revealed that The Atlantic’s author, Jeffrey Goldberg, gained access to the information after being added to a Signal chat titled ‘Houthi PC small group’ by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. When asked by NBC News whether Waltz or Hegseth would face consequences for sharing sensitive details in the chat, Trump responded, “I do not fire people because of fake news and witch hunts.”
Trump emphasized that he still had full confidence in Waltz and Hegseth, dismissing the media's focus on the leak as a "witch hunt." He expressed indifference to the Signal app itself, adding, "It has been the greatest 100-day presidency in the history of our country."
Politico reported that Vance had urged Trump to fire Waltz over the incident, but despite agreeing that Waltz made a mistake, Trump ultimately chose not to take action. A spokesperson for Waltz denied the reports, calling them “gossip” and reaffirming that Waltz continues to serve with Trump’s support. On Friday, Waltz joined Vance on a trip to Greenland, where the vice president defended the national security team against media speculation.
The article revealed that The Atlantic’s author, Jeffrey Goldberg, gained access to the information after being added to a Signal chat titled ‘Houthi PC small group’ by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. When asked by NBC News whether Waltz or Hegseth would face consequences for sharing sensitive details in the chat, Trump responded, “I do not fire people because of fake news and witch hunts.”
Trump emphasized that he still had full confidence in Waltz and Hegseth, dismissing the media's focus on the leak as a "witch hunt." He expressed indifference to the Signal app itself, adding, "It has been the greatest 100-day presidency in the history of our country."
Politico reported that Vance had urged Trump to fire Waltz over the incident, but despite agreeing that Waltz made a mistake, Trump ultimately chose not to take action. A spokesperson for Waltz denied the reports, calling them “gossip” and reaffirming that Waltz continues to serve with Trump’s support. On Friday, Waltz joined Vance on a trip to Greenland, where the vice president defended the national security team against media speculation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment