Iranian FM: Response To Trump Letter Preserves Diplomacy, Keeps Possibilities Open
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 6 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday that Iran's response to a letter from US President Donald Trump regarding negotiations for a new nuclear agreement preserved the opportunity for diplomacy, while reaffirming Tehran's readiness to engage in indirect negotiations.
According to Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), Araghchi noted that Iran's reply was "in accordance with the content and language used, while also maintaining the diplomatic channel."
He further emphasized that direct negotiations with a party that continuously threatens the use of force, in violation of the United Nations Charter, and expresses contradictory positions, would be futile.
Araghchi reiterated that Iran remains committed to diplomacy and is open to exploring the path of indirect negotiations. He added that while Tehran is dedicated to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve misunderstandings and disputes, it is also prepared for any eventuality and remains resolute in defending its national interests and sovereignty.
In early March, President Trump announced that he had sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging him to enter into negotiations for a new nuclear deal, according to US media reports.
On March 12, Araghchi received Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates, who delivered Trump's message to the Iranian leadership, though the contents were not disclosed.
Araghchi later confirmed that Iran had sent its official response to President Trump's letter through the Sultanate of Oman. (end)
tma
tma
