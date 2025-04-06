Spectacular Displays Light Up Lusail Sky Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jaw-dropping aerial performances continued to attract thousands of visitors at the Lusail Sky Festival yesterday at the Al Saad Plaza.

The Lusail sky was transformed into a fascinating spectacle of aerial acrobatics, colourful smoke and fireworks on the third and final day of the festival yesterday.

Visit Qatar, in collaboration with Qatari Diar, organised the Lusail Sky Festival, the largest event of its kind in the region between April 3-5 coinciding with Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Thousands of visitors enjoyed a unique visual experience in an open-air setting over three days. The Lusail Sky Festival showcased an array of aerial performances, including international aerobatics, skydiving, skywriting demonstrations, and high-speed jet displays.

Audiences witnessed planes creating intricate formations with coloured smoke, laser shows, and aerial pyrotechnics, alongside spectacular drone shows. Adding to the spectacle, the festival included skydiving demonstrations, nightly laser and fireworks displays synchronised with music and light effects, and an extraordinary drone show featuring over 3,000 illuminated drones and 150 aircraft equipped with pyrotechnics, creating mesmerising imagery in the night sky.



Qatar's agriculture market size forecast to be QR656m in 2025

Four planets to align with Moon in Qatar's sky in April Lusail Sky Festival takes off with a blockbuster display of air shows, drones, and fireworks

Read Also

Beyond the aerial performances, visitors also enjoyed a diverse entertainment programme on the ground, including a food zone with 14 food trucks and carts offering a variety of culinary options, as well as an entertainment theatre featuring live performances and family-friendly activities.