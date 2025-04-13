Costa Rica Received US$11 Million In Investments For Film Productions In 2024

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Costa Rica received more than US$11 million in 2024 in investments associated with the filming of audiovisual productions , including projects developed for renowned platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, BBC, and Hallmark, an official source reported Thursday.

The amount corresponds to the expenses the productions invested during their stay in the country, including services such as transportation, lodging, food, set design, costumes, production and post-production, hiring of technical and artistic personnel, among others.

“Each production we receive puts us on the international map, generating productive linkages, opportunities for hundreds of local professionals and businesses, and a positive impact on other industries such as tourism, by showcasing Costa Rica's scenic and cultural riches to the world,” said Laura López, general manager of the Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (Procomer), in a statement.

In Costa Rica, there are seven areas known as“Film Zones,” which were created with the goal of attracting foreign investment, generating productive linkages between different sectors , and promoting economic development in the regions by creating jobs and boosting activities.

“The audiovisual-friendly zones have proven to be an effective tool for positioning Costa Rica on the radar of major international production companies, and our challenge now is to scale that impact, consolidating strategic alliances and expanding opportunities for all regions,” López emphasized.

This year, the Costa Rica Film Commission will organize the Costa Rica Media Market, which will take place from June 24 to 25, 2025. This event seeks to consolidate the country as a strategic center for international audiovisual production, connecting local and regional talent with key industry decision-makers.-

