Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Daughter: Fridays Like This

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some moments she spent with her daughter Malti.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a close-up selfie photo of herself smiling gently while cuddling her daughter as they snuggled on a couch with cozy blankets around them.

For the caption, she wrote,“Fridays like this,” along with a red heart emoji, conveying an affectionate moment.

She then shared a picture of Malti. The toddler's back is towards the camera. She is dressed adorably in a green fairy costume complete with sparkly wings, a flower crown, and pink shoes.

In other news, Priyanka will be seen working with actor Hrithik Roshan after sharing screen space in films such as“Krrish,”“Krrish 3,” and“Agneepath.” The actress has been roped in for the fourth installment of the superhero film“Krrish.”

It was on April 11 when Priyanka's news about coming on board for the film was announced.

“The excitement for Krrish 4 is building with each passing day, and the project is not even on the floors yet! This is one juggernaut of a project, and Hrithik seems to have grand plans to make it one of the biggest films ever made in Indian cinema,” said a source.

Calling it a huge development, the source added,“There is a huge development that Hrithik Roshan has roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film! Hrithik and Priyanka are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in the history of Indian cinema, and they are back to entertain audiences again in Krrish 4! It is massive news!”

Filmmaker and Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, announced the actor's directorial debut with 'Krrish 4.'

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan.

The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.