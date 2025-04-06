Study In Asia Opens Doors To Elite Education Agents Globally

Dubai as a City for International Students

- Roy Joggesser, Head of Sales, Study in AsiaDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move reshaping the global education recruitment landscape, Study in Asia , an innovative AI-powered platform connecting international students with leading Asian universities, has officially launched and is actively seeking highly qualified education agents worldwide. With Dubai positioned as its flagship destination, Study in Asia promises unmatched opportunities for education agents to expand their business while supporting students who seek to benefit from Asia's thriving educational hubs.This initiative comes at a crucial juncture as U.S. universities frequently issue travel warnings, triggered by increased deportation activities by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and policies influenced by former President Donald Trump's restrictive stance on immigration. Consequently, international students are actively reconsidering their options, leading to a significant 40% decline in student enrollments in traditional education powerhouses such as the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia. Asian destinations, therefore, present themselves as not just viable alternatives but as strategically superior choices for future-minded students and agents alike.Capitalizing on this major paradigm shift, Study in Asia offers education agents a unique and lucrative opportunity to exclusively represent prestigious Asian institutions across key emerging education destinations: Dubai, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia. Each of these countries offers a compelling blend of cultural vibrancy, world-class educational institutions, robust economies, and most importantly, welcoming environments where international students feel secure, appreciated, and well-integrated.“Asia is no longer an alternative-it's the future of global education,” says Veeresh Roy Joggesser, Head of Sales at Study in Asia, renowned for previously leading recruitment across Africa and the Middle East for ApplyBoard, a North American education giant. Joggesser adds,“We are empowering education agents who understand the nuances and conservative standards expected by premier Asian universities. Our aim is to onboard agents who possess significant credibility, extensive recruitment experience, and a proven history of excellence in nurturing relationships with international students.”Agents who join Study in Asia gain immediate access to the exclusive Study in Asia University, a comprehensive training resource dedicated to enhancing their recruitment skills and effectiveness. Furthermore, agents will benefit from CareerBuilder , the platform's proprietary artificial intelligence tool, designed to guide students seamlessly into programs perfectly aligned with their desired career trajectories in Asia.Interested education agents looking to secure their exclusive territories can register today at studyinasia, where comprehensive details about the advantages, expectations, and lucrative earning potential of partnership await them.Study in Asia ( ) is the first mover in the international student recruitment space dedicated to opening Asia as a global education hub. Study in Asia is not simply facilitating admissions-it is boldly pioneering a new era, positioning Asia as the next undisputed leader in global educational excellence.

