QBL: Al Arabi Beat Al Rayyan To Take 1-0 Lead In Final Series

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Defending champions Al Arabi took a step towards the Qatar Basketball League (QBL) title with a thrilling 81-78 win over long-term rivals Al Rayyan in the opening game of the best-of-three final series at Al Gharafa Sports Club Hall yesterday.

From the tip-off, Al Arabi dominated and claimed a 25-16 first-quarter lead. Powered by the strong presence of guard Abdulrahman Saad and centre Elmedin Kikanovic, Al Arabi continued their fine show in the second quarter, adding another 25 points in contrast to Al Rayyan's 21, taking a 50-37 lead into halftime.



Despite trailing early, Al Rayyan - the most successful team in the history of the League with 18 titles - refused to back down.

In the third quarter, they managed to outscore Al Arabi 20-19 thanks to a strong effort from Justin Wright-Foreman, who eventually ended up as the top-scorer of the game with 26 points.

Meanwhile, forward Tyler James lee Harris made a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds to propel the Al Rayyan fight back, while Aladji Magassa grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.

Al Rayyan carried the momentum into the final quarter, scoring 21 points against Al Arabi's 12, but the half-time lead proved too good as the title-holders held on to seal the three-point victory, taking a 1-0 lead heading into the second game of the series. For the winners, Saad finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Kikanovic led the way as Al Arabi's top-scorer, delivering 20 points and four assists. Coming off the bench, Abdelrahman Abdelhaleem impressed with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Game two is set for 7:00pm tomorrow at the same venue where Al Rayyan will aim to draw level and keep the series alive, while Al Arabi look to clinch their 10th title. Prior to the marquee clash, the third-place play-off will take place between Al Sadd and Al Ahli at the same venue, starting at 5:00pm.