PM Modi, Lankan Prez Dissanayake Launch India-Backed Railway Projects In Anuradhapura

MENAFN - IANS) Anuradhapura, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on Sunday jointly inaugurated and flagged off key India-backed railway projects in Anuradhapura, marking a significant milestone in the growing bilateral infrastructure cooperation between the two nations.

At a formal ceremony held at the Anuradhapura Railway Station, the two leaders launched two major projects -- the upgraded railway track of the Maho-Omanthai line and the newly constructed signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura segment.

Both projects were executed with Indian assistance and are expected to significantly improve connectivity and safety across the northern rail network.

Large crowds of enthusiastic locals gathered at the station to welcome the leaders, many of whom captured the moment on their phones as the Prime Minister and the Lankan President arrived together.

The railway projects have been implemented by IRCON International Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

Speaking to IANS, IRCON CMD Hari Mohan Gupta said, "Today is a very fortunate day that our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the President of Sri Lanka together are dedicating to the nation an upgraded railway project spanning 128 kilometres, which was in a very bad condition earlier."

"It's a moment of great honour for India and Sri Lanka," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and President Dissanayake visited the revered Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple to seek blessings.

The temple, a major spiritual and civilisational site, houses the sacred Bodhi tree believed to have grown from a sapling brought from India by Theri Sanghamitta, daughter of Emperor Ashoka.

As a mark of goodwill, the chief priest of the temple tied a 'Raksha Sutra' (protective thread) on Prime Minister Modi's wrist during the visit.

Highlighting the symbolic nature of the visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said, "President Dissanayake and the Prime Minister will travel together to the historic city of Anuradhapura. They will pay their respects at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple, which holds a special significance in the India-Sri Lanka Civilisational Partnership. The sapling brought by Theri Sanghamitta from India was planted in the precincts of this temple."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Anuradhapura to a ceremonial Guard of Honour presented by the Sri Lankan Air Force.

Sharing a moment from the visit, Prime Minister Modi posted a photo with the Lankan President on X, stating, "In Anuradhapura with my friend, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake."

The two leaders had on Saturday also held wide-ranging discussions in Colombo aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Following the talks, Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan, one of the island nation's highest civilian honours -- a recognition of India's unwavering support and the Prime Minister's personal contribution to deepening bilateral ties.

The day also witnessed the signing and exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), with both leaders jointly unveiling new India-supported initiatives across infrastructure, energy, and development sectors.