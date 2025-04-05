Musiala Hamstring Tear Compounds Bayern's Injury Crisis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Munich, Germany: Bayern Munich on Saturday confirmed midfielder Jamal Musiala was set for a stint on the sidelines after tearing his hamstring, as the injury-hit side's troubles deepen.

Musiala, 22, was helped from the pitch in the second half of Bayern's 3-1 win at Augsburg on Friday, having motioned to the bench while grabbing at the back of his left thigh.

Bayern on Saturday issued a statement saying the club would "be without Jamal Musiala for the time being" following an "examination from the club's medical department".

The German giants did not provide a time-frame for Musiala's recovery, but domestic media reported he was set to miss six to eight weeks given the serious nature of the tear.



The upcoming period is crucial for Bayern in the Champions League and the Bundesliga.

Bayern host Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, before the return match in Italy the following Wednesday.

The Bavarians also have six more Bundesliga fixtures to play, but hold a nine point advantage over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand.

To add further fuel to their fire, the Champions League final will take place on May 31 in Bayern's own Allianz Arena.

After the European season ends, Bayern will take part in the expanded Club World Cup in the United States in July.

But the Bavarians are currently in the midst of an injury crisis, with several first team players sidelined for long periods.

Defenders Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki Ito look set to miss the remainder of the season with various injuries.

Goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer, winger Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic are also out with injury and have unclear timelines for a return.

Bayern striker Harry Kane left the arena in Augsburg on Friday with a heavily iced ankle, but the England captain said the injury was "just a minor one -- I'm not worried".

Musiala's injury also puts him in doubt for Germany's Nations League fixtures in June.

Germany will face Portugal in the Nations League semi-finals in Munich on June 4, with a potential final at the same venue four days later.

Musiala has emerged as a key component of Julian Nagelsmann's resurgent Germany.