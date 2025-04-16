403
AI Is Redefining Tech Infrastructure Priorities: Seagate Report Calls For Balance Between Cost And Carbon
AI Is Redefining Tech Infrastructure Priorities: Seagate Report Calls for Balance Between Cost and Carbon New Seagate Report urges data center ecosystem to shift from fragmented efforts to a unified sustainability approach Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2025 – Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a leader in mass-capacity data storage, today released the Decarbonizing Data1 report, its latest global report based on a commissioned survey, highlighting the growing sustainability challenges facing data centers as enterprises scale to meet the demands of AI. Goldman Sachs Research forecasts global power demand from data centers will increase by as much as 165% by 2030, compared with 2023. Seagate's new report reveals that energy usage is now a top concern for 53.5% of business leaders. The rising data volumes, slowing power efficiency gains, and increasing AI adoption are putting pressure on organizations to manage carbon emissions, infrastructure expansion, and total cost of ownership (TCO) – all at once. Key Findings:
-
AI to spur a wave of demand for data storage: 5% of respondents reported increasing data storage needs, with 97% anticipating AI's growth to further impact storage demand.
Environmental impact vs. total cost of ownership: Nearly 95% of respondents are concerned about environmental impact, but only 3.3% prioritize it in purchasing decisions.
Top barriers in driving sustainability at data centers: High energy consumption (53.5%), raw material requirements (49.5%), physical space constraints (45.5%), infrastructure costs (28.5%), and acquisition costs (27%)
Disconnect in life cycle management: 2% acknowledge the importance of extending the life cycle of storage equipment, but only 15.5% consider it a top purchasing factor.
-
Technological Innovation : Technological innovation remains a key driver of sustainable transformation. Advances in computational power, storage areal density, and energy-efficient technologies like liquid/immersion cooling and HVAC systems can significantly lower energy consumption and carbon emissions, effectively managing the growing demand profile. Seagate's HAMR-based Mozaic 3+ platform, now in volume production, enables up to 3 times more capacity in the same footprint, reduces embodied carbon by over 70% per terabyte2, and lowers cost per terabyte by 25%3.
Commitment to life cycle extension and circularity : Refurbishing, reusing, and maintaining storage equipment extends lifespan and reduces waste. Real-time environmental monitoring and transparent reporting can foster accountability across the data center environment.
Share accountability across the ecosystem : Achieving meaningful emissions reduction – across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 as outlined in the report– requires collaboration across the entire value chain, including vendors, suppliers, and cloud service providers.
