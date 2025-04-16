Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Lists Seven 'Safe' Countries Of Origin, Tightening Asylum Rules

2025-04-16 07:11:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: The European Union on Wednesday published a list of seven countries it considers "safe", in a bid to speed up migrant returns by making it harder for citizens of those nations to claim asylum in the bloc.

"Many Member States are facing a significant backlog of asylum applications, so anything we can do now to support faster asylum decisions is essential," Magnus Brunner, the EU's commissioner for migration, said presenting the list including Kosovo, Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, India, Morocco and Tunisia.

