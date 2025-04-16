EU Lists Seven 'Safe' Countries Of Origin, Tightening Asylum Rules
Brussels, Belgium: The European Union on Wednesday published a list of seven countries it considers "safe", in a bid to speed up migrant returns by making it harder for citizens of those nations to claim asylum in the bloc.Read Also
-
Silicon Valley crosswalks hacked to mock Musk, Zuckerberg
Downpours drench homeless survivors of Myanmar quake
Europe seeks to break its US tech addiction
"Many Member States are facing a significant backlog of asylum applications, so anything we can do now to support faster asylum decisions is essential," Magnus Brunner, the EU's commissioner for migration, said presenting the list including Kosovo, Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, India, Morocco and Tunisia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment