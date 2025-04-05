Drought Forcing Maharashtra Farmers To Adopt Sericulture

MENAFN - KNN India)Battling years of erratic weather, repeated crop failures, and poor soil fertility, farmers in Vidarbha are turning to sericulture as a sustainable and profitable alternative.

In a major boost to this shift, the Maharashtra government has launched a five-year sericulture development plan aimed at benefiting 10,000 farmers, with a special focus on women and tribal communities.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to fast-track fund allocation and ensure timely implementation of the schemes.

Under the plan, farmers will receive a 75 per cent subsidy on silkworm eggs and incentives ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg for silk reeling.

The initiative also includes technical training, study tours, and employment-generation programs to equip farmers with modern sericulture practices.

Pune-based Bharatiya Agro Industries Foundation (BAIF) is collaborating to create a value-added production chain-from mulberry cultivation to silk fabric manufacturing-through a group-based development model.

To support raw material availability, the forest department is promoting afforestation of mulberry, arjun, and other silkworm-friendly trees in tribal regions.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has been instructed to assist tussar silkworm rearers and resolve on-ground challenges.

The state has also rolled out financial support for modern machinery, offering Rs 100 per kg for multi-end reeling units, Rs 150 per kg for automatic reeling units, and Rs 100 per kg for tussar silk reeling.

With support from private players and social organisations, and by leveraging central and state schemes, sericulture is poised to transform Vidarbha's rural economy.

As government backing and corporate participation grow, silk farming is emerging as a climate-resilient livelihood, offering hope, stability, and new opportunities to the region's distressed farmers.

