Dinosaur World Brings Prehistoric Adventure to Phoenix Marketcity Pune
A Closer Look at Prehistoric Giants
Dinosaur World recreates the magic of the Mesozoic era with life-sized replicas of iconic dinosaurs such as the T-Rex, Brachiosaurus, and Pterodactyls. Liberty Square transforms into the wild heart of the prehistoric world, where realistic roars, sensor-based movements, and the overall theme makes the experience feel vivid and lifelike.
More Than Just Dinosaurs
The excitement doesn't stop there. Excavation zones invite kids to discover dinosaur eggs and ancient skeletons, adding a sense of discovery to the adventure. Families can also explore interactive displays, engaging workshops, and activity zones that blend fun with learning. It's an ideal destination for family outings, friendly hangouts, and even school visits during the summer holidays.
Holiday Land: Phoenix Marketcity's Annual Signature Event
Holiday Land is Phoenix Marketcity Pune's exclusive event that introduces a fresh and immersive experiential event every year. This year's Dinosaur World continues the tradition by offering an unforgettable mix of fun, adventure and thrill for visitors.
A Complete Summer Experience
Anshuman Bhardwaj, Centre Director, Phoenix Marketcity Pune, said,“We strive to create experiences that go beyond just shopping. Dinosaur World is designed to provide an interactive and immersive way to spend quality time beyond shopping, entertainment and food.”
Exclusive Shopping This Season
To complement the excitement, Phoenix Marketcity Pune is also showcasing its Spring-Summer Collection across top luxury and international brands, giving shoppers a chance to update their wardrobes with the latest trends.
Event Details
Venue: Liberty Square, Phoenix Marketcity Pune
Dates: April 11 to May 4, 2025
Timings: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ticket price: ₹299 onwards
Book on:
About Phoenix Marketcity Pune
Phoenix Marketcity Pune is a premium shopping destination known for offering a mix of premium brands, dining, and entertainment, making it a top choice for all.
Legal Disclaimer:
