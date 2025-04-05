EDGE Group Advances Anti-Drone Cooperation With The Brazilian Navy

Agreement aims to develop and deploy counter-drone systems tailored to naval defence requirements, with a focus on autonomous surface and aerial systems

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology companies and defence groups, has announced the signing of a strategic letter of intent with the Brazilian Navy, through the Navy's Weapons Systems Directorate, detailing the joint development of anti-drone systems. The next phase will involve establishing a joint working group, comprising technical experts from both parties, to advance the established partnership.

The objective of this cooperation is to develop and deploy counter-drone systems tailored to naval defence needs, with a focus on autonomous surface and aerial technologies. These systems will incorporate advanced sensors, such as radars and electro-optical technologies, combined with signal jamming capabilities to effectively neutralise threats from autonomous air and surface vehicles.

The document was signed at LAAD Defence & Security 2025, currently being held at the Riocentro Exhibition & Convention Center in Rio de Janeiro.

This milestone represents a continued commitment to strengthening technical, operational, and logistical cooperation with the Brazilian Navy, with a shared focus on advancing sophisticated anti-drone systems for naval applications.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.